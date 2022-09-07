Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT at $132.95

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.95.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $91.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.94. PayPal has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,226,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,709,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 17.2% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in PayPal by 65.5% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 231,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 91,489 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 63,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 114.0% during the second quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 186,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

