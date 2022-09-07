Analysts Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Target Price at $367.75

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $367.75.

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $247.20 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $242.87 and a 1-year high of $366.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.68.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 47.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

