Analysts Set Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target at $14.50

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRWD. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 19,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $231,125.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,916.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $88,656.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,324.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 19,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $231,125.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,916.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,839 shares of company stock worth $1,620,013. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.52, a current ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

