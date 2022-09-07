Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 14.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 95.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 41.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 510,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after buying an additional 149,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after buying an additional 64,178 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATUS opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

