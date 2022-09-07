Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Alfreton Capital LLP

Alfreton Capital LLP raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 42.5% of Alfreton Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alfreton Capital LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 76.6% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.88. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.