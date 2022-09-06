Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.76.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

