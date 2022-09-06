Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.71

Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and traded as high as $27.73. Unity Bancorp shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 609 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $288.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.39%.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 256,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More

