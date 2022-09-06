Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from 25.20 to 20.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

UELKY opened at $10.08 on Monday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate drop, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

