Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Tyson Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 175,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after buying an additional 58,704 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $73.92 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

