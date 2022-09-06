Tyman (OTCMKTS:LPUSF) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tyman (OTCMKTS:LPUSFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS LPUSF opened at 3.31 on Monday. Tyman has a 52-week low of 3.31 and a 52-week high of 3.38.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

