Tyman (OTCMKTS:LPUSF) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tyman (OTCMKTS:LPUSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Tyman Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LPUSF opened at 3.31 on Monday. Tyman has a 52-week low of 3.31 and a 52-week high of 3.38.
About Tyman
