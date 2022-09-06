The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,387,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $157.25 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

