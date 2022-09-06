The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 397,506 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,574 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,587. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $331.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.