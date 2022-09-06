TCG Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCG Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 691 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $368.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

