TCG Advisory Services LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

