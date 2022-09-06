TCG Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 66.5% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

