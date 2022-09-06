TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $251,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

TCG Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,887,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,835,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after buying an additional 274,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOE opened at $135.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.