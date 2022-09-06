TCG Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Shares of NFLX opened at $226.11 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.55. The stock has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

