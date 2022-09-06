Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,785 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after acquiring an additional 214,617 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,807 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,162,000 after acquiring an additional 166,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:PM opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

