Synovus Financial Corp Sells 17,197 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,197 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 24.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,014,413 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $151,066,000 after acquiring an additional 202,552 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 149,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 47.5% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in Walmart by 4.1% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 230,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $364.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

