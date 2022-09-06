Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $188.07 billion, a PE ratio of -148.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

