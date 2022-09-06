Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Salesforce by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $153.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.87 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,165,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,984 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

