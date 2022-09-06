Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE KMB opened at $126.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

