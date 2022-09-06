Synovus Financial Corp Has $7.13 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $732,770,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,041,000 after buying an additional 3,719,186 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,627,000 after buying an additional 2,602,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

