Synovus Financial Corp Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

