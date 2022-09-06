Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 342.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 484.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $222.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

