Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,081 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,962 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

