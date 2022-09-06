Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Synalloy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. Synalloy has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synalloy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Synalloy in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synalloy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Synalloy in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Synalloy in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Synalloy in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

