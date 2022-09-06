Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 580,246 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.57.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $203.76 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.