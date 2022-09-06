StockNews.com Lowers Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) to Hold

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

