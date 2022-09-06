StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oxbridge Re from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 83.77%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

