StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNWB has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $160.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.16 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 17.47%. As a group, analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.