Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

