Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $51.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

NYSE SCCO opened at $45.69 on Thursday. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

