Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.71-$4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90 billion-$31.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.73 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.21 EPS.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $153.69 on Tuesday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $150.87 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.61, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.11.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,449 shares of company stock worth $13,289,984. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

