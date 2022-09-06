Rhumbline Advisers Has $26.21 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of MarketAxess worth $26,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,244,000 after buying an additional 27,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.6 %

MKTX stock opened at $249.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.61. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $485.43.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.22.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.