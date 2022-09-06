Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.88 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of MongoDB worth $25,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in MongoDB by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at $387,091,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.47.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $244.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 0.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.07% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

