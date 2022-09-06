Rhumbline Advisers Buys 26,844 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,844 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of AES worth $26,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AES by 9,238.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 157.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

