Reviewing Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Nextdoor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextdoor and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million 6.21 -$95.32 million -0.87 -3.55 Match Group $2.98 billion 5.28 $277.72 million $0.32 172.44

Profitability

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Nextdoor and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -54.45% -22.05% -16.49% Match Group 3.48% -164.13% 7.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nextdoor and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20 Match Group 0 4 16 0 2.80

Nextdoor presently has a consensus target price of 4.55, suggesting a potential upside of 47.25%. Match Group has a consensus target price of $98.81, suggesting a potential upside of 79.07%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Volatility and Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Match Group beats Nextdoor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

