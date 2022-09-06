Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,040 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

