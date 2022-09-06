Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

