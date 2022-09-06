Quent Capital LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $194.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.35 and its 200-day moving average is $215.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

