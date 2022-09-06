Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Tilly’s in a report issued on Friday, September 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 21.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Tilly’s Trading Down 7.0 %

TLYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $6.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 495,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 39,613 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Further Reading

