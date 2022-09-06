PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Lifted to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.18.

NYSE:PPG opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average of $126.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $207,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $3,822,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 275,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 20.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

