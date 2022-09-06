PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Lifted to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.18.
NYSE:PPG opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average of $126.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.
