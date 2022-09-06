Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.99

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.99 and traded as high as C$13.11. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$12.93, with a volume of 23,145 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$416.05 million and a P/E ratio of 16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.07.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Announces Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty ( TSE:PZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$142.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.06%.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

(Get Rating)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.