Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $0.84. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

Pharma-Bio Serv Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $19.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

