Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRMRF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

PRMRF opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.94. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $420.17 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 32.26%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0776 per share. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

