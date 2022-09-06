NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,674 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of NortonLifeLock worth $26,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.71.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

