Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $29,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,131,000 after buying an additional 11,362,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $489,639,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,931,000 after buying an additional 2,186,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,639,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,921,000 after buying an additional 1,239,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,979,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,941,000 after buying an additional 828,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Shares of NEM opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

