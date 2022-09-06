Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 1.9 %

NEM opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

