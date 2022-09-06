Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Boosted by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $226.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

